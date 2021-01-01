Gaming Chair With Massage Function

Specifications: It is a new product with absolutely no damage. Hydraulic gas rod:SGS certified brand lifter. Frame: hard material, strong steel, conforming to GB/T3324 international standard, anti-corrosion.Rotary pulley, 360 degree free rotation pulley, free movement, good stability. Sponge: High density foam sponge, high resilience sponge, moderate soft and hard, good resilience, no deformation. The shape of the sponge is both modern and ergonomic. It is comfortable to sit. Clean and convenient: with a soft and moderate towel can be removed from the surface of the , generally do not need deliberate maintenance. When the surface is stained, it can be wiped with clean cloth or special fabric cleaner according to the instructions.