Gaming Chair With LED Light, Bluetooth Speakers And Footrest

The youth gaming chair is designed with LED seats and Bluetooth speakers, which combines high quality, durability and comfort. This chair has a very comfortable backrest and a pillow that protects the neck, which can surround and support your back. With gas lifting and tilting mechanism, it can provide the best comfort according to your personal needs. This gaming chair is equipped with an adjustable angle backrest and a hidden footrest, which can help you adjust your sitting posture during the entire work or game. The durable frame and smooth rolling casters allow you to move the chair easily. This gaming chair can support a 300-pound adult. Color: Blue