Gaming Chair With LED Light And Bluetooth

Product Description: Ergonomic Design: The sturdy metal frame allows you to have a comfortable sitting posture. The seat cushion is made of high-density foam, and the seat is made of pvc leather, which is comfortable and wear-resistant. The retractable footrest allows you to relaxs and rest even more. Cool LED Lights: There are many types of lights, which can be controlled remotely. You can choose your favorite lighting color and model, and a variety of lighting effects bring a richer game atmosphere. Dual Bluetooth Speakers: After inserting the USB cable (self-provided) into the seat back and powering on it, you can connect to your smart-phone, tablet or other Bluetooth devices via Bluetooth to enjoy music and mobile games. Surround sound system brings you the best entertainment experience. Multi-function: reclining backrest, height adjustable, sliding armrest, more stable. 360°rotation, stable operation. The backrest and seat provide you with extra comfort. Sturdy Base: Sturdy nylon feet and PU pulleys provide strong support for the gaming chair. The maximum load capacity is 440 pounds. Dimensions: seat height adjustment: 16.1"-19.2", seat cushion size: 15.7"X20.8", backrest size: 20.4"X31.8". Wide Range Of Uses: This gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, work and rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant. Color: Red