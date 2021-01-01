Gaming Chair With Bluetooth Light Seat Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office Chair

Product Description： Gaming chair with Bluetooth FUNCTION: Reclining backrest, adjustable height, adjustable armrests, 360 degree swivel, Running smoothly The backrest and seat provides you extra comfort STURDY BASE: Strong five-star base and metal frame offer strong support for the gaming chair WIDE USAGE: This gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegantProduct Specifications： Color: White,Black Material 0.7pvc leather Virgin cotton Level 1 gas rod 320 nylon feet pu round Composite board + 1.0 steel pipe for backrest and seat cushion Lieability 135° Can be raised and lowered With pedals 3-point sliding armrest With bluetooth Product size: 115-123x64x64cm /45.2-48.4x25.1x25.1in Packing size: 82*29*59cm /32.2x11.4x23.2in Net weight: 14.5kg /32.2lb Gross weight: 15.5kg/34.4lb