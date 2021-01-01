From tupavco

Gaming Chair Racing Office Computer Ergonomic Video Game Chair Backrest and Seat Height Adjustable Swivel Recliner with Headrest and Lumbar Pillow.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT FOR GAMING: is dedicated to make the best gaming chair for pro gamers. Choose us, and improve your gaming experience! Dimensions: 20.86'(L) x 21.26'(W) x 48.82'-51.97'(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 16"(L) x 19.68"(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position, keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work. Thick padded back & seat take this chair to the next level of comfort. MULTI-FUNCTION: Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 90~170reclining and rocking; 360swivel; 5-point base built with heavy duty; Smooth-rolling casters; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion. HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Smooth PU leather, added seat cushion, and lumbar & headrest pillows offer added support and comfort. Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility. 1 YEAR WARRANTY. Free replacement for damaged or

