Dowinx Gaming Chair Ergonomic Office Recliner for Computer with Massage Lumbar Support, Racing Style Armchair PU Leather E-Sports Gamer Chairs with.

NEW ARRIVED DESIGN: Ergonomic design gaming chair with the flat seat cushion expands the sitting range and reduce the pressure on the legs, it is the best choice for bigger men. FUNCTIONS ALL YOU NEED FOR A CHAIR: 360° swivel and smooth racing caster wheels for mobility; 90°-165° reclining for working, gaming, reading or napping; 20° controllable rocking and retractable footrest for relaxing; Adjustable seat height, 350 lbs capacity. FOR BOTH GAMER AND OFFICE WORKER: Winged back provides multi-point body contact to share the pressure, save your spine and lumbar with ergonomic back and massage support. Massager is best for users who need to sit for a long time. STURDY CONSTRUCTION & ECO FRIENDLY MATERIAL: Alloy frame covered in quality hand sewing PU leather and 5 inches high density foam for comfy. Upgraded gas cylinder and mechanism ensure the use age of the chair. AFTER SELL SERVICES: 24/7 customer services provided. 1 month replacement and 1 year parts quality warranty as promise.