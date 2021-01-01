From cradlepoint, inc.

Gaming Chair Ergonomic High Back Racing Style with Adjustable Armrest and Retractible Footrest PU Leather Back Recliner Swivel Rocker Office.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. ERGONOMIC DESIGN- The video game chair designed in an ergonomic race car style, with high back and lumbar support, which provides high-performance comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long work days, and it helps with improving your posture, relieves muscular fatigue and pain. Selected Material Skin friendly and wear-resisting PU leather for years of use, high quality filler bring better feels, Class 3 gas lift verified by SGS, durable, reliable and supports up to 300lbs. Dimensions- 22'(L) x 21.3'(W) x 47.2'-50.4'(H); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds, More suitable for European and American people. Really tested for 6 months, It is comfortable and does not make any creaky noises. Besides, the office chair with 360-degree swivel and multi-direction wheels, which is very easy for the mode and won't let you be restricted. Multi-function - Back angle and recline locking system to lock the back at any angle up to

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com