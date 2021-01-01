Gaming Chair Computer Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair With Footrest Racing Executive Swivel Chair

Reclining backrest, Suppressible footrest, adjustable height, 360 degree swivel, Running smoothly.Suppressible footrest offers more sitting positions and it will not impede you.Strong metal base and frame offer strong support for the gaming chair.This gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant.Customer service - Free replacement for damaged or defective parts within 12 months; Free replacement or refund with any quality problems within 30 days. Just contact us!Tilt Locking mechanism 90-170 degrees angle adjuster-Height-adjustable gas spring cylinder-Sturdy five star base-Easy to move with caster wheels-Orthopedically and ergonomically designed-Premium PU leather material-Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are included-Load capacity up to 300 lbsDimension:-Sitting height: 47''-50 ''inch-Backrest dimension: 22"X32"inchNote:Be sure to install the product according to the instruction Color: Black