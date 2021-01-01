Gaming Case, Mid-Tower E-ATX/ATX/M-ATX PC Gaming Computer Case, Tempered Glass Side Panel, Supports Water Cooling,9 Fan Positions (Color: White)

v Fully transparent panel gaming PC case on the allows you to see the RGB components at a glance. Change motherboard size to support ATX/M-ATX/E-ATX v Clean and beautiful computer case, size: 468*220*486mm, all components have enough space to make it durable, suitable for your first generation PC, theater PC and gaming PC v CPU cooler height supports up to 180MM, and supports graphics card length up to 350MM, hard drive slot, SSD supports 2.5 inch SSD * 2, HDD supports 3.5 inch HDD * 2 v The PC supports up to 9 120MM chassis cooling fans(The chassis does not contain a fan) , can be freely DIY, Support water cooling installation v Desktop computer case with professional cable management solution. There is extra space behind the motherboard tray for hiding cables. I/O elements,1 USB 3.0,1 USB 2.0,power button, audio output and top input