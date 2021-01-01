Gaming Case, Mid-Tower ATX/M-ATX/ITX PC Gaming Computer, Fully Transparent Side Panels, Support Water Cooling, 6 Fan Position (Size: 3 Fan)

v Clean and beautiful computer case, size: 370*190*440mm, all components have enough space to make it durable, suitable for your first generation PC, theater PC and gaming PC. v The full-through gaming PC case on the left allows you to see the RGB components at a glance. Change motherboard size to support ATX/M-ATX/ITX v Desktop computer case with professional cable management solution. There is extra space behind the motherboard tray for hiding cables. I/O elements,1 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0,power button, audio output and top input. v CPU cooler height supports up to 160MM, and supports graphics card length up to 320MM, hard drive slot, SSD supports 2.5 inch SSD * 2, HDD supports 3.5 inch HDD *2. v The PC supports up to 6 chassis cooling fans (The chassis contains a fan and a multi-function controller, which can control the color and speed of the fan, and the number of fans is optional),Support water cooling installation, can be freely DIY.