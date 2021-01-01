Gaming Case, Mid-Tower ATX/M-ATX/ITX PC Gaming Computer, Acrylic Side Panels, Supports Water Cooling,5 Fan Positions, CD-ROM Location (Color: Black.

√ Clean and beautiful computer case, size: 360*180*420mm, all components have enough space to make it durable, suitable for your first generation PC, theater PC and gaming PC, Reserve an optical drive location for easy office work. √ The full-through gaming PC case on the left allows you to see the RGB components at a glance. Change motherboard size to support ATX,M-ATX and ITX. √ Desktop computer case with professional cable management solution. There is extra space behind the motherboard tray for hiding cables. I/O elements,1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0,power button, audio output and top input. √ CPU cooler height supports up to 160MM, and supports graphics card length up to 290MM, hard drive slot, SSD supports 2.5 inch SSD * 2, HDD supports 3.5 inch HDD *2. √ The PC supports up to 5 120MM chassis cooling fans (The case contains a blue fan with 15 lights, the number can be selected), can be freely DIY, Support water cooling installation.