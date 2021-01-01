CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i5-10400F Six-Core up to 4.30 GHz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GDDR6, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

With faster, intelligent, multi-core technology that applies processing power where it's needed most, Intel Core i5-10400F(6 core,2.9Ghz Up to 4.3Ghz) processors deliver an incredible breakthrough in PC performance. GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics cards are powered by Pascal to deliver up to 3x the performance of previous-generation graphics cards, plus innovative new gaming technologies and breakthrough gaming experiences. It has a tempered glass side panel, that reveal the neat cable work on the inside, and illuminates the LED-lit rear fan. All CyberPowerPC gaming systems include a free black 102-Key keyboard. The keyboard features 8 unique multimedia keys and an ergonomic design. The Gamer Xtreme VR GXiVR8060 has a total of six USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port and a 7.1 audio channel output. If you need to to a multi-monitor setup, there's HDMI and DisplayPort; and, wireless connectivity come in way of 802.11AC Wi-Fi.