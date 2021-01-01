gamer Wall Décor

These adorable 3" x 10" #hashtag signs are perfect to showcase with that favorite photo and come with a wall hanger and peg stand for instant display. Each of their signs is professionally laser engraved on reclaimed wood and sanded for that perfect rustic finish. Please keep in mind that no two pieces will ever be exactly alike due to each piece of wood grain being different and unique. Aged wood with slight cracks and old nail holes are to be expected and is what adds character to each piece.