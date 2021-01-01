From singer gamer gifts
Singer Gamer Gifts Gamer Singer Vintage 60s 70s Gaming Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is a perfect gift for a Singer who loves to play games and would consider themselves a gamer, to celebrate any occasion This Says: Gamer Singer. It's styles in a vintage 60s 70s sunset with retro theme colors and a little worn / distressed looking. It's a great bday or xmas present for your Singer! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only