Gamer Girl / Woman Gamer Heartbeat for Women Gamers Throw Pillow

Yeah, I play like a girl. Try to keep up! Gamer girls rock! Ladies, grab your controllers and make geeky, nerdy, and cool video gamer girl stuff happen! Girls play games too! May this cool geeky design be the perfect proof of that. This retro vintage video game art is also a good gift idea for gamer girls and gaming women you know. Women's gaming is bigger than ever. You go, girl and woman gamers! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only