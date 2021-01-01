Gamer Girl Fantasyland Gamer Girl 8-Bit Cute Penguin Video Gaming Orange Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny animal lover design features a cute kawaii penguin wearing a bow in a retro 8-bit pixel inspired style as a nod to old vintage arcade games. Perfect for any gamer girl to show her love for penguins and gaming. Grab yourself this cool women's gamer girl design which is perfect for lovers of classic arcade games and PC computer video game characters. Makes an awesome Christmas gift idea for kids or teens who are RPG gamer geeks and console video game nerds. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only