From raritan
Game Drive For Xbox 2TB SSD External Solid State Drive Portable USB 30 Designed For Xbox One 2 Month Xbox Game Pass Membership 1year Rescue Service.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. With 2TB of space on this external solid state drive, store 50 plus titles and boot games faster with the full throttle speeds of a portable external SSD built exclusively for Xbox Gain free access to 100+ great games with a limited time membership to Xbox Game Pass Dive into the action with a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity; no power cable needed This external solid state drive features a lightweight, shock resistant design with a sleek black finish to complement the Xbox One X Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 3 year limited warranty