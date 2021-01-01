Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD Designed For Xbox One Green 1 year Rescue Service STEA4000402

Best Quality Guranteed. Don't delete games from Xbox consoles just to make room for new ones store 100 plus titles with 4TB of portable external hard drive storage Experience no lag gaming with a portable hard drive optimized specifically for the Xbox Dive into the action with a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity no power cable needed Featuring the classic green design of the original Xbox logo, this gaming hard drive is the perfect accessory for any setup and its compact, travel ready form factor means the adventure can go anywhere Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty