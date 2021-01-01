Game Controller with 4000mAh Power Bank and Cooling Fan PUBG Controller Gamepad L1 R1 Aim and Shoot Trigger Joystick Remote Grip for 4765 iPhone.

Best Quality Guranteed. 4 FINGERS OPERATION, AIM AND FIRE WHILE MOVING- Just use your index fingers to press the L1 R1 triggers, that shooting, aiming, moving, jumping, squatting, and lying operations can be performed at the same time, which can eliminate the trouble that use thumbs only. It is a massive advantage in close range combat because difference in milliseconds can be life or death. Moreover, no disconnection, response delay, root request or system incompatibility issues compared with Bluetooth controllers. UPGRADED 4000mAh EMERGENCY POWER BANK- Portable charging dock to power your phone anywhere, so youre not tied to a wall when your phone is out of power. Playing without the fear of phone dying in a gameplay, that's a must! Hate that charging cable getting in the way when playing fierce battle royale games? We solved it for you. The triggers are set on the back not shoulder, so there is an angle and distance between in