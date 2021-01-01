Game Controller Upgrade Joysticks Pack Adjustable Transparent Button

Best Quality Guranteed. UPGRADE TRIGGER: There are 2 buttons on this gaming joystick. Including sensitive shoot, aim trigger. The new transparent design will help to assembly easy and Also, this joystick is convenient and perfect for 4.5-6.5 phone with ISO or Android. SUPPORTED GAMES: This game controller compatible with which allow you to customize tools. You winning rate and killing rate will just go and up when you have this Game Controller. PORTABLE and ADJUSTABLE: This fire button is very sensitive, portable, convenient and easy to carry out. The screw button of phone joystick is adjustable. No delay on playing games, you can play game with this controller all day long. PACKAGED: 1 pair(=2pcs) phone controller BEST SERVES: If you have any questions about our controller, please feel free to contact us, we will do our best to satisfied you. Thanks!