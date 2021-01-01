Gamble Geometric Blue Area Rug

These traditional to contemporary rugs will make a colorful and exciting addition to any area. We try to display the most accurate color possible however due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Please be advised that in some cases patterns and colors may vary according to size. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an accurate measurement, but please be advised that rug size is approximate (±3% due to manufacturing) and this is not a manufacturing defect. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 6'11"