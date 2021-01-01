Gambit 3-Light Chandelier by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700GMBMP3CS-LED927)

With its rugged aesthetic and warm ambient lighting, the Gambit 3-Light Chandelier from Tech Lighting makes an ideal transitional centerpiece for kitchens, dining rooms, and open living spaces. Its trio of free-hanging glass spheres contain vintage Edison bulbs and are accented by high-quality metal sockets and black suspension cords. When in use, the bulbs begin to glow through the shades, creating a rustic, sociable ambiance as well as plenty of functional lighting. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel