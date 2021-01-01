Mind Reader Galvanized Steel Vintage First Aid Storage Box, Container with Buckle Lock, Dividers for Medical Supplies, Bandages, Locking Medicine Tin, White

STURDY STEEL - This galvanized steel container provides virtually unbreakable storage for your medical supplies, bandages, health potions, gauze, splints, and other items (supplies not included) LATCH IT UP - Use the flip-down latch on this container on its own or with a padlock to seal it up, keeping your supplies inside and prying hands,and sunlight out, so you can store this container in your car, under the bathroom sink, or in a cupboard without worry DISTINCTIVE LOOK - The glossy white coating while adorning the medical cross on the lid of this first aid supply container (supplies not included) makes it easy to spot among your personal belongings SPACIOUS STORAGE - Large and roomy, with integrated dividers to sort and store all your various first aid supplies and gear, so you don’t have to limit the number of bandages in your kit DIMENSIONS - 9.5″ L x 12.5″ W x 4.25″ H MULTI-PURPOSE - Ideally suited for the obvious storage of first aid items, but can also be used for storing school supplies, valuable items, jewelry, and other essentials or accessories ULTRA PORTABLE - The locking lid and the durable design make it easy to pack or carry this first aid storage organizer with you when travelling or on the road EASY-CLEAN - Easily wiped down with a soft, damp cloth to remove any spills, dirt, or stains both inside and outside