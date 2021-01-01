CREATES AMBIENCE: holds either an LED pillar candle or wax tea light candle (not included) to safely bring the warm glow of candlelight to your homeBOLD DESIGN: metal frame has a rustic, galvanized finish and makes a great centerpiece on a tableCONVENIENT HANDLE: hoop on top can be used for carrying the lantern or hanging it on a hookHINGED DOOR PANEL: opens to place candle within and features a locking mechanismEYE-CATCHING SIZE: measures 16 x 6-1/4 x 6-1/4 inchesElements features home décor collections that help you define your living space and make it uniquely your own. The wide assortment includes decorative accessories, lighting and wall décor in a variety of styles, from traditional to contemporary. Elements designers dont just follow current interior trends; they anticipate, and even create, those trends with products of just the right styling, color and materials.Elements Galvanized Metal Lantern in Distressed Gray: 5226345