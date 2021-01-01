Update your outdoor space with our Galvanized Metal Circular Wall Planter. You'll love how its antique metal finish looks in your space, indoors or out! Planter measures 4.72W x 17.7 in. in diameter Crafted of metal Galvanized finish Circular shape Features one (1) pocket for plants Weight: 4.5 lbs. Weight capacity: 44 lbs. Easily hung by the heavy metal wire that completes the circular design Safe for outdoor use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.