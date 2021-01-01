Galva Beveled Bathroom / Vanity Mirror

Give your wall or bathroom the finishing touch with this framed, wall mounted mirror. A Winston porter mirror holds its value with premium finishing that you can appreciate up close. This mirror features a brushed silver frame with a metallic sheen finish. The outer edge has a smooth, satin finish. To position your mirror properly for use in the bathroom, hang it so your reflection fits in the center. A wall mirror can make your space appear larger and more inviting, especially if it's a well-placed foyer or living room mirror. Hang it at eye level or position it so it reflects other home decor elements in the room. Winston porter is headquartered in Madison, WI, and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors, and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers, and homeowners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. Size: 24" x 20"