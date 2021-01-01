Galt Geometric Red/Beige/Green Area Rug

The Galt 3 piece rug set presents a handsome combination of contemporary design and engaging possibility. The rich hues of red, brown, green, and blue, paired with the simple textured pattern provide an eye-catching addition to your home. This collection of sizes is sure to be the perfect accessory to finish your look and is constructed of 100% polypropylene to offer lasting beauty at a great price. This set is easy to care for, vacuum regularly to maintain its appearance. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7', 20'' x 60'', 20'' x 32''