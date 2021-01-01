From winston porter
Galli Dining Table
Advertisement
Unlike standard dining tables, counter-height tables add a bit of barroom character to your gathering areas, while the clearance beneath gives the illusion of added space. Anchor the dining room in effortless style with this essential table, perfect for weekday meals and family gatherings alike. Crafted from solid + manufactured wood in a classic design and warm hue, it's a versatile piece that looks great with any aesthetic or color palette. Finish: Walnut