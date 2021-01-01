Convection baking, right in your microwave — preset options allow you to set temperatures from 100 to 450 degrees. SpaceWise® rack creates more room so you can cook multiple dishes at once. Make meal preparation and cooking simple with LED lighting that offers a clear, bright view of your cooktop. Easy-to-use one-touch buttons so you can cook baked potatoes, popcorn or even add 30 seconds with the touch of a button. Smudge-Proof® stainless steel resists fingerprints and cleans easily. Fit big bowls and large casserole dishes without a problem with the extra-large 13.5 in diameter rotating glass turntable. Stylish and functional edge-to-edge glass full-width door that maximizes the interior space. Zero-clearance microwave door opens up to a 90° angle without touching any adjacent walls, helping you adapt to any compact spaces in your kitchen. This microwave doubles as a hood and offers three levels of ventilation to meet your needs: low, medium, and high; the three speed ventilation fan is capable of moving up to 400 cu ft of air per minute. Frigidaire Gallery 1.5-cu ft Over-the-Range Convection Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Smudge-Proof Stainless Steel) | FGBM15WCVF