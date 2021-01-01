Gallery White 11x14 Picture Frame

andlt;span class=andamp;quot;copyHeaderandamp;quot;andgt;up the art. Bright white frames an XL mat for gallery presentation of photos or images. 11x14s live in large square. -Aluminum frame with matte white finish and glass -White paperboard mat -Hang vertically or horizontally on wall -Mounting hardware not included; mount using the existing saw tooth bracket clips that secure the backing of the frame -Different wall materials may require different types of fasteners; use fasteners suitable for the walls in your home -Wipe with a clean, soft cloth -Made in Taiwan