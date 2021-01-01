Shaw Gallantry 6 mil Musical 6 in. x 36 in. Glue Down Vinyl Plank Flooring (53.48 sq. ft./case)

Refresh your decor with the contemporary and chic style of this Gallantry 6 in. x 36 in. vinyl plank flooring. Fashioned with visuals that mimic the appearance of wood such as white oak and maple, the planks will infuse a clean aesthetic into your home. They are exceptionally durable and easy to clean. The flooring includes a 6 mil wear layer that stands up to daily household demands. It is suitable for glue-down, residential installation. Color: Musical.