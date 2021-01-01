From pronatura

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Case with S Pen Holder Slim TriFold Case Cover Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 104 Inch Model SMP610P615 2020 Release.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Built in S Pen Holder, make your S Pen as safe as your tablet all the time. Auto Wake/ Sleep, smartly save power for your Tab S6 Lite during daily usage. Wonderful Tactile & Strong Grip, perfect for long hours hand held reading or stand. Raised Cutout for Camera & Soft Frame, better protect your tablet from daily impact. Fit Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 Inch SM-P610/P615 2020 tablet Only. Sold with lifetime warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com