From grogardens
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Case Multiple Angle Stand Case Fit Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 104 Inch Model SMP610P615 2020 Release Tablet Auto WakeSleep.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Fit Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 SM-P610/ P615 2020 ONLY. Stylish yet Unassuming case, perfect for protecting your tablet everywhere. Wake up or sleep your tablet while simply opening or closing the front flap. Multiple Stand Positions, helps to find the most comfortable angle for reading or browsing. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 2020 Case is sold with lifetime warranty and 24 hrs email support.