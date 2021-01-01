From the chemours company

Galaxy Tab S5E Case FullBody Heavy Duty DualLayer Shockproof Protective Cover with Kickstand BuiltinScreen Protector Revolution Series for Samsung.

Best Quality Guranteed. 360 DEGREE PROTECTION - Protects your Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E 2019 from all angles. Includes: built-in screen protector, port covers, rugged polycarbonate back, and shock absorbing TPU. BUILT-IN KICKSTAND - Pull out kickstand for horizontal tablet orientation. HEAVY DUTY MATERIAL - Composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumper for drop protection. BUILT-IN-SCREEN PROTECTOR - Front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E (2019 release) Tablet.

