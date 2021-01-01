From ten day results
Galaxy Tab A 70 inch Case SMT280 Case Slim Fit 3D Art Print PU Leather Case Flip Stand Case Cover for Galaxy Tab A 70 Tablet 2016 Release.
Advertisement
Specifically designed for Galaxy Tab A 7.0 inch Tablet SM-T280 (2016 Released) ONLY, NOT fit other models, such as Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 Tablet tablet. Precise Cut Outs for all USB, Charging Ports, Control Buttons, Back and Front Camera. Features stylus pen holder, also comes with a bonus stylus pen! Premium synthetic leather exterior and soft TPU provide great protection against dirt, dust and scratches. A variety of patterns and diverse for you to choose for your Tab A 7.0 SM-T280 Tablet!