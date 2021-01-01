From memento smartframe
Galaxy Tab A 105 Ruggd Case with KickStand Samsung Model SMT590T595 T597 2018 Released BuiltinScreen Protector Revolutions Series Full Body Heavy.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 360 DEGREE PROTECTION - Protects your Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Inch from all angles. Includes: built-in screen protector, port covers, rugged polycarbonate back, and shock absorbing TPU. BUILT-IN KICKSTAND - Pull out kickstand for horizontal tablet orientation. HEAVY DUTY MATERIAL - Composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumper for drop protection. BUILT-IN-SCREEN PROTECTOR - Front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018 release) Tablet.