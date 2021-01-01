From memento smartframe

Galaxy Tab A 105 Ruggd Case with KickStand Samsung Model SMT590T595 T597 2018 Released BuiltinScreen Protector Revolutions Series Full Body Heavy.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 360 DEGREE PROTECTION - Protects your Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Inch from all angles. Includes: built-in screen protector, port covers, rugged polycarbonate back, and shock absorbing TPU. BUILT-IN KICKSTAND - Pull out kickstand for horizontal tablet orientation. HEAVY DUTY MATERIAL - Composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumper for drop protection. BUILT-IN-SCREEN PROTECTOR - Front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018 release) Tablet.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com