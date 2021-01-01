From mariah carey
Galaxy Tab A 101 Case 2019 T510 T515 T517 Slim Light Cover Stand Hard Shell Folio Case for 101 Inch Galaxy Tab A 2019 Tablet SMT510 SMT515 SMT517.
Best Quality Guranteed. Slim hard shell cover for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Release Tablet Model SM-T510 (Wi-Fi) / SM-T515 (LTE) / SM-T517 (Sprint), NOT compatible with any other model devices. Please check the model number before purchase Ultra slim and lightweight hard back adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device Premium PU leather exterior and soft microfiber interior offer great protection against daily use Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off. Kindly Note: The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 tablet itself doesn't have sleep/wake capabilities so that there is no case offering this feature.