Galaxy Tab A 101 2019 Case T510 T515 T517 Rugged Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Cover with Handle and Rotating Kickstand for Galaxy Tab A 101.

Best Quality Guranteed. Three Layer heavy duty protective case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch 2019 Tablet (SM-T510 T515 T517), NOT compatible with any other model devices. Please kindly check the model number SM-T on the tablet Setting before purchase Advanced 3 in 1 construction with premium PC and shock-absorbing TPU material offers comprehensive protection for your tablet, efficiently prevents it from accidental drop, shock, skid and scratch 360 degree rotatable kickstand offers optimum position for typing or viewing; Easily watch your favorite shows and videos without holding your device Ergonomic and comfortable back handle allows you to grip your tablet securely and steadily with one hand, worry-free from dropping it Precise cutouts ensure full accesses to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons); Easy to put on and take off