Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Case T510 T515, Rugged Heavy Duty Shockproof Rotating Kickstand Protective Cover Case for 10.1 Inch Galaxy Tab A Tablet.

Best Quality Guranteed. Heavy duty protective case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 (SM-T510 T515 T517) tablet, Not work for any other model devices. Please check the model number before purchase 360 degree rotatable kickstand offers optimum position for typing or viewing; Ergonomic and comfortable back handle allows you to grip your tablet securely and steadily with one hand, worry-free from dropping it Adjustable and removable shoulder strap provides you ultimate convenience for carrying around; You can even mount it to car headrest for back seat hand-free viewing, ideal for working, studying and travelling Advanced 3 in 1 construction with premium PC and shock-absorbing TPU material offers comprehensive protection for your tablet, efficiently prevents it from accidental drop, shock, skid and scratch Precise cutouts ensure full accesses to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons); Easy to put on and take off