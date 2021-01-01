From italian gold inc.

Galaxy S9 Case Rose Gold with Builtin Screen Protector Heavy Duty Protection Shockproof Slim Fit Full Body Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy S9 58 inch.

Description

[Heavy Duty & Military Grade Protection] Military Drop Tested. Three layer structure provides 360 degree full-body rugged protection for your device. The combination of highest grade PC and TPU materials assure extra protection. SAVE your phone from accidental drops and shocks. [Built-in Screen Protector Included] This case front cover is coming with a built-in screen protector. [Metallic Painting] Vivid metallic paintings bloom aestheticism of Samsung Galaxy S9 (5.8 inch) once again. [Seamless Design] Precise cutout for all the responsive buttons and holes, provide improved functionality while keep the slim fit. Raised lip ensures extra protection for the screen and camera. [Slim Fit Design] Slim fit by Design Team brings the super-excellent ergonomic appearance. Non-slippery design is ready for any situation

