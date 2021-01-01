From creative co
Galaxy S8 Wallet Case RFID Blocking PU Leather ShockAbsorbent Bumper Soft TPU Card Slots Kickstand Magnetic Closure Flip Folio Cover for Samsung.
Advertisement
Only compatible with Samsung Galaxy S8. [ RFID BLOCKING LAYERS ] Protect your credit & ID cards from unauthorized scans and stealing. [ FITS 3 CARDS AND CASH ] For ID, business, credit cards and so on. [ DOUBLE PROTECTION ] Premium synthetic leather covers the shock-absorbent TPU bumper from drops and scratches. [ WARRANTY ] Lifetime - no questions asked.