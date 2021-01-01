Galaxy S8 G950U 64GB Verizon + GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone Midnight Black Renewed

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic white or brown box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Infinity Display: a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen. Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings Camera resolution - Front: 8 MP AF, Rear: 12 MP OIS AF Memory: Internal Memory 64 GB, RAM 4GB Power and reliability. The redesigned 3, 000Mah battery in the Galaxy S8+ has been built to Pass an 8-point battery safety check.