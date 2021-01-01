Galaxy S8 Case, Soft Liquid Silicone Slim Fit Case With Ring Kickstand Holder Rubber Bumper Anti-Scratch Shockproof Protective Cover For Samsung.

Material: Silicone, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Samsung Galaxy S8, Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S8? Silky-Smooth Premium Silicone? The Case Is Made Of Real Liquid Silicone, Two-Layer Construction For Reinforced Toughness And Smooth Touch Ever. Ring Support Design?360 Degree Rotatable Built-In Flexible Kickstand, Provides Your Galaxy S8 With Multiple-Viewing Angles For Watching Video And Movie As A Kickstand. Compatible Magnetic Car Mount?Metal Plate On The Back Can Be Directly Absorbed To A Magnetic Car Mount Holder, No Complicated Installation (The Car Mount Is Not Included). Due To The Ring Part Is A Metal, It Cannot Be Wirelessly Charged. Elegant And Stylish?The Premium Samsung Galaxy S8 Rubber Case Stands Out And Bestows Confidence And Aesthetic Taste To Its Master. It Always Keeps Dry And Clean As It Is Very Easy To Wipe Off Dust And Dirt On The Case.