Galaxy S8 Battery case 6000mAh Protective Rechargeable External Battery Pack for Samsung Galaxy S8 Charging Case Portable Backup Power Bank for.

SUPER LONG CHARGING LIFECompatible Samsung Galaxy s8 ONLY This Samsung galaxy S8 charging case has 6000mAh powerful provide extra standby time to your Phone. The best and the first choice for the outdoor power companion, enjoying your day and do not worry the battery run out suddenly. ADVANCED SYNC-THROUGH TECHNOLOGYYou can simultaneously charge your Phone and Samsung Galaxy S8 battery case charger together, conveniently sync your Phone to your Mac-book, PC or laptop without having to take the battery case off. EASY INSTALLATION AND USEEasily insert your Samsung Galaxy S8 into the lightning output port. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Protective extended battery cover uses a lightning input port to enable recharging and data transfer. 4 LED battery level indicator that lets you know exactly how much power you have (0-25%-50%-75%-100%); Power switch allows you to switch on/off the Samsung Galaxy S8 power bank. PROTECTING AND CHARGING 2 IN 1