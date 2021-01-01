Galaxy S7 Edge Case S7 Edge Wallet Case Flower Pattern Premium PU Leather Wallet CardCash Slots Stand Magnetic Flip Folio Cover for Samsung Galaxy.

S7 Edge Wallet Case ONLY Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Compact, Elegant, Stylish Pattern. Lightweight and portable Design, convenient to carry around STAND VIEW DESIGN: Build-in kickstand with multiple viewing angles - The Case easily opens like a book with a built in kickstand that lets you make hands-free video calls, read, or watch movies anywhere comfortably. Including - ONE Colorful Crystal Capacitive Pen, For Use with All Capacitive Touch Screen Smartphones and Tablets (The color is random) special pattern printed on the leather case dressing up your phone pretty, funny and cute. Colorful Printed Pattern,100% eye-catching. Each case is precision made to ensure that your phone is snug and secure in the casing, yet simple to install or remove. Cut-outs for all phone functions, including your camera, have been custom made to perfectly suit your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge PROTECTS Feature - This booklet folio case keeps y