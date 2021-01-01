Galaxy S6 Edge Case Embossed Solid Color Flower Card Slots Pu Leather Wallet Bookstyle Magnetic Flip Stand Shockproof Protection Slim Cover For.

Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Sd] Mandala: Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Pattern: Solid Made Of High Quality Pu Leather Which Is Safe And Protective, Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You These Hides Are Selected For Quality, Strength, Character And Grain. They Look Stylish And Feel Nature And Soft The Magnetic Clip And Detachable Wrist Strap Allow Easy Access To Your Iphone Without Any Hassle