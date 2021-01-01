From samsung
Samsung Galaxy S4 mini I257 White AT & T Phone
4.3-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 540 x 960 pixel resolution (~256ppi pixel density) Android v4.2 Jelly Bean, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8930AB Snapdragon 400, Processor: Dual-Core 1.7 GHz Krait 300, GPU: Adreno 305 8 Megapixel Camera with f/2.6 aperture, autofocus, LED Flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama + 1.9 Megapixel Front Camera; Video Capture: 1080p @ 30fps Internal Memory: 16GB, 1.5GB RAM - microSD up to 64GB WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot; Bluetooth: v4.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX; GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS; NFC: Yes; Infrared Port: Yes; USB: microUSB v2.0 Removable Lithium Ion 1900 mAh Battery - Standby: Up to 300h (3G) / Talk Time: Up to 12h (3G); Dimensions: 4.91 x 2.41 x 0.35 inches, Weight: 3.77 oz