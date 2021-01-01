Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Galaxy S30 Ultra Phone Case, Ring Magnetic Holder Kickstand Dual Layers Of Shockproof Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

?Exquisite Design?Specialized In Manufacturing, The Independent All-In-One Key, Port And Camera Hole Position Correspond To The Mobile Phone Precisely, And The Control Is Flexible And Convenient;Simple Installation, Together With Ontology, With 360 ° Drop Protection. The Accurate Camera Hole Design Is Higher Than The Camera Surfaces To Avoid Any Potential Cracks And Scratches. Features? Ring Magnetic Holder Kickstand Rotate 360 °, Solid Support, Convenient Video Browsing;Unique Patented Technology Design, Pc Integrated Shell Material, Bearing Capacity Is Stronger, Firm And Not Easy To Fall Off;It Can Be Placed On The Smoothly Without Wearing Out The Shell Of The Phone;The Back Uses Cd - Grain Metal Patch, Mounted Support, Available For Car - Mounted Control, Phone Holder Allows A Perfect Fit For Most Car Air Vent? Unique Structure] ?The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-P