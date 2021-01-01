From general
Galaxy S21 Plus Case With Camera Cover, S21 Plus Slim Fit Thin Polycarbonate Protective Shockproof Cover With Slide Camera Cover, Upgraded Case For.
Advertisement
Material: Polycarbonate: Color: Black Ultra-Thin & Compact: The Ultra-Thin Case Fits Snugly Against The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Make The Touch Feel Closer To Bare Mobile Phone. Exquisite Tactile Button, Access To All Ports, Controls & Sensors. Buttons Sense Sensitively. Stylish Classic Texture: Environmentally Friendly And Tasteless Pc Material, Tough And Wear-Resistant, Delicate And Soft To The Touch, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Oil, Anti-Sweat, Give You A Refreshing Skin-Friendly Feel. Wireless Charging Friendly: It Supports Wireless Charging, No Need To Take Off The Phone Case When Going To Wirelessly Charge Your Phone.