From general

Galaxy S20 Plus Case, Luxury Bling Glitter Sparkle Gold Foil Transparent Flexible Soft Rubber Tpu Protective Shell Bumper Case Cover For Samsung.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Champagne Gold Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 6.7Inch 2020 Function: Durable, Flexible And Sturdy Tpu, Soft Touch Feeling And Case Wont Deformed. This Is A High Quality Bumper Case That Helps To Protect You Iphone From Slip, Scratches, Dust, Shock, Impact, Minor Drops And Other External Damages Specially Design: Fashion Glitter Gold Foil Star Embedded The Case, For Best Showing The Phone And Make Your Phone A Luxury Look. Access To All The Controls: Allows Easy Access To All Buttons, Controls And Ports Without Having To Remove The Skin. Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports Packaging With Logo On It, Including 1 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 6.7 Inch 2020 Case

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com